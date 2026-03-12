Lantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners

•
Austin, United States
-
Architects: Bercy Fadel + Partners
- Area: 3841 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Lead Architects: Thomas Bercy, Bethany Fadel
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- City: Austin
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Lantern House sits quietly among the oaks of Austin's Bouldin Creek; a study in light, material, and restraint. The design transforms a densely wooded urban lot into a private sanctuary, where filtered daylight and layered transparency define the rhythm of daily life.