World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  Lantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners

Lantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners

Lantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Exterior PhotographyLantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Door, ChairLantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Interior Photography, Bedroom, BedLantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Door, Table, Chair, GlassLantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Austin, United States
  • Architects: Bercy Fadel + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3841 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Lead Architects: Thomas Bercy, Bethany Fadel
Lantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Exterior Photography
Courtesy of Bercy Fadel + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Lantern House sits quietly among the oaks of Austin's Bouldin Creek; a study in light, material, and restraint. The design transforms a densely wooded urban lot into a private sanctuary, where filtered daylight and layered transparency define the rhythm of daily life.

Bercy Fadel + Partners
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
Cite: "Lantern House / Bercy Fadel + Partners" 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039463/lantern-house-bercy-fadel-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags