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Falling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners

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Falling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair, Patio, DeckFalling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairFalling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Interior Photography, Living Room, Sofa, Wood, Lighting, Chair, TableFalling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Countertop, Lighting, Table, Chair, GlassFalling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - More Images+ 6

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Austin, United States
  • Architects: Bercy Fadel + Partners
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3970 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Lead Architects: Thomas Bercy, Bethany Fadel
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Falling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners - Exterior Photography, Wood, Beam, Chair, Patio, Deck
Courtesy of Bercy Fadel + Partners

Text description provided by the architects. Falling Leaves House occupies a ten-acre hillside in West Austin, where the design interprets the curved motion of oak leaves as a series of sculpted pavilion roofs. Three glass pavilions step down the limestone bluff, positioned to frame the surrounding forest, creek, and wildlife corridor. A carved cut in the slope forms the building pad and exposes the natural stone, echoing the grottos found along the creek below.

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Bercy Fadel + Partners
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Cite: "Falling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners" 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039462/falling-leaves-house-bercy-fadel-plus-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

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