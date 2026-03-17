Falling Leaves House / Bercy Fadel + Partners

Save this picture! Courtesy of Bercy Fadel + Partners

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Text description provided by the architects. Falling Leaves House occupies a ten-acre hillside in West Austin, where the design interprets the curved motion of oak leaves as a series of sculpted pavilion roofs. Three glass pavilions step down the limestone bluff, positioned to frame the surrounding forest, creek, and wildlife corridor. A carved cut in the slope forms the building pad and exposes the natural stone, echoing the grottos found along the creek below.