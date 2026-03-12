Beijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco

•
Beijing, China
-
Architects: milanesi | paiusco
- Area: 854 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Lihao
- Category: Offices Interiors
- Design Team: Claudio Milanesi, Diego Paiusco, Li Wenkui, Yang Huijing, Jiang Qiyao
- City: Beijing
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. An Individual, a Content Creator, a Brand Founder, a Mother……When all these identities converge within a single space, this office is asked to hold far more than just "going to work." Because the client's work as a content creator is closely intertwined with her private life, the frequent shifting between roles gives the workplace an uneven rhythm. milanesi|paiusco set out to satisfy the needs of these multiple identities, creating a small world where good mood and inspiration can coexist.