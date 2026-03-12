Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. China
  5. Beijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco

Beijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco

Save

Beijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBeijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco - Exterior Photography, ConcreteBeijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco - Interior Photography, Glass, ChairBeijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco - Interior Photography, Concrete, GlassBeijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco - More Images+ 23

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Offices Interiors
Beijing, China
  • Architects: milanesi | paiusco
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  854
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2026
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lihao
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Beijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Lihao

Text description provided by the architects. An Individual, a Content Creator, a Brand Founder, a Mother……When all these identities converge within a single space, this office is asked to hold far more than just "going to work." Because the client's work as a content creator is closely intertwined with her private life, the frequent shifting between roles gives the workplace an uneven rhythm. milanesi|paiusco set out to satisfy the needs of these multiple identities, creating a small world where good mood and inspiration can coexist.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
milanesi | paiusco
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsChina
Cite: "Beijing Sundate Office / milanesi | paiusco" 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039453/beijing-sundate-office-milanesi-paiusco> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Lihao

北京 Sundate 办公室 / milanesi | paiusco

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags