Convento do Beato Residential Complex / RISCO

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Residential Architecture, Interior Design • Lisbon, Portugal Architects: RISCO

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 18000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Geberit JUNG Jansen Saint-Gobain iGuzzini AM&G Carpintaria , Assa Abloy , Baxi , Bindopor , Bosch , CS Coelho da Silva , Carpilux , Catalano , Cerâmica Aleluia , Cerâmica Vale da Gândara , DONGSIHN POLYMER , Duravit , FENESTEVES , Fermax , Flos , +18 Franke , Italbox , Midea , Mob Kitchens , Orona Pecres , Portrisa , Prolicht , Rethink Stones , Robbialac , SIMES S.P.A ESINE , Secil , Seguraja , Silestone by Cosentino , Tecnisis, Lda. , VMZINC , WATEREVOLUTION , Water Evolution , Wever&Ducré -18 Manufacturers:

Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design

Architecture: Tomás Salgado

Collaborators: Cristina Picoto, Duarte Silva, Francisco Lebreiro, Inês Fonseca, Inês Melo, Inês Reis, João Almeida, Margarida Pires, Maria Sousa Martins, Peter Kornerup

Site Architect: Tomás Salgado, Inês Fonseca e Margarida Pires

Landscape: NPK

Structural Engineering : A2P

Electrical Engineering : SOPSEC, CAON

Light Design: Filamento

City: Lisbon

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. Located in the eastern part of Lisbon, the Convento do Beato originated from a small hermitage built in the 15th century, which later evolved into a convent that played a significant role in the religious, social, and economic life of the city.