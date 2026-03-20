Convento do Beato Residential Complex / RISCO

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- Category: Residential Architecture, Interior Design
- Architecture: Tomás Salgado
- Collaborators: Cristina Picoto, Duarte Silva, Francisco Lebreiro, Inês Fonseca, Inês Melo, Inês Reis, João Almeida, Margarida Pires, Maria Sousa Martins, Peter Kornerup
- Site Architect: Tomás Salgado, Inês Fonseca e Margarida Pires
- Landscape: NPK
- Structural Engineering : A2P
- Electrical Engineering : SOPSEC, CAON
- Light Design: Filamento
- City: Lisbon
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the eastern part of Lisbon, the Convento do Beato originated from a small hermitage built in the 15th century, which later evolved into a convent that played a significant role in the religious, social, and economic life of the city.