Atami House / Noforma Design Studio

•
Shizuoka, Japan
-
Architects: Noforma Design Studio
- Area: 240 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Luca Marulli
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Interiors
- Lead Team: S.Yuya, T.Miura, C.Fidalgo, H.Fujinma, S.Meadows
- General Contractor: Umebara
- City: Shizuoka
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. ATAMI taught us to seek the hidden potential within the historic and cultural fabric of a building, embrace it, and carry it forward into a new chapter of its life. The house presented itself as a traditional Japanese structure, with multiple rooms divided by shoji doors, low ceilings, and tatami floors.