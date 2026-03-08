Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Interiors
  4. Japan
  5. Atami House / Noforma Design Studio

Atami House / Noforma Design Studio

Atami House / Noforma Design Studio - Image 2 of 24Atami House / Noforma Design Studio - Image 3 of 24Atami House / Noforma Design Studio - Image 4 of 24Atami House / Noforma Design Studio - Image 5 of 24

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Interiors
Shizuoka, Japan
  • Architects: Noforma Design Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  240
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Luca Marulli
  • Lead Team: S.Yuya, T.Miura, C.Fidalgo, H.Fujinma, S.Meadows
  • General Contractor: Umebara
  • City: Shizuoka
  • Country: Japan
Atami House / Noforma Design Studio - Image 2 of 24

Text description provided by the architects. ATAMI taught us to seek the hidden potential within the historic and cultural fabric of a building, embrace it, and carry it forward into a new chapter of its life. The house presented itself as a traditional Japanese structure, with multiple rooms divided by shoji doors, low ceilings, and tatami floors.

Noforma Design Studio
Wood

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsJapan

