KeGa Villa / T3 ARCHITECTS

-
Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
-
Manufacturers: Bluescope, Dulux, Hafele, Maika , SECOIN, Toto
-
Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Located between the sea and a national park in Ke Ga, Vietnam, KeGa Villa is conceived as a climate-responsive weekend retreat organized around a central garden, where shared living spaces form the heart of the project while the family's privacy is carefully preserved.