KeGa Villa / T3 ARCHITECTS

+ 25

Houses • Vietnam Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 350 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Hirouyki Oki

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Bluescope , Dulux , Hafele , Maika , SECOIN , Toto

Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Rafael Lira, Andre Zina

Design Team: Vinh Doan, Chinh Nguyen

General Contractor: Harmonie

Landscape Architecture: Interscene

Country: Vietnam

Text description provided by the architects. Located between the sea and a national park in Ke Ga, Vietnam, KeGa Villa is conceived as a climate-responsive weekend retreat organized around a central garden, where shared living spaces form the heart of the project while the family's privacy is carefully preserved.