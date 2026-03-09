Submit a Project Advertise
KeGa Villa / T3 ARCHITECTS

  • Architects: T3 ARCHITECTS
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
    Photographs:Hirouyki Oki
  • Lead Architects: Charles Gallavardin, Tereza Gallavardin
Text description provided by the architects. Located between the sea and a national park in Ke Ga, Vietnam, KeGa Villa is conceived as a climate-responsive weekend retreat organized around a central garden, where shared living spaces form the heart of the project while the family's privacy is carefully preserved.

About this office
T3 ARCHITECTS
