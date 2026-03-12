Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates

Save this picture! Courtesy of Damith S Munasinghe Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Living Continuum is a two-storey design studio and secondary residence located in Malabe, Sri Lanka, within a densely populated and rapidly urbanizing neighbourhood. Built on a compact site of approximately 7.5 perches, the project was envisioned as the architect's own place of dwelling and practice, a space where mundane life and innovative work could exist together in continuity rather than deviation.