Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Sri Lanka
  5. Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates

Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates

Save

Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates - Image 2 of 23Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates - Image 3 of 23Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates - Image 4 of 23Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates - Image 5 of 23Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Malabe, Sri Lanka
  • Architects: Damith S Munasinghe Associates
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Damith S Munasinghe
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates - Image 15 of 23
Courtesy of Damith S Munasinghe Associates

Text description provided by the architects. Living Continuum is a two-storey design studio and secondary residence located in Malabe, Sri Lanka, within a densely populated and rapidly urbanizing neighbourhood. Built on a compact site of approximately 7.5 perches, the project was envisioned as the architect's own place of dwelling and practice, a space where mundane life and innovative work could exist together in continuity rather than deviation.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Damith S Munasinghe Associates
Office

Material

Concrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSri Lanka

Materials and Tags

ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSri Lanka
Cite: "Living Continuum Studio and House / Damith S Munasinghe Associates" 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039423/living-continuum-studio-and-house-damith-s-munasinghe-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags