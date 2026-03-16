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Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio

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Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, GlassBottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio - Image 3 of 21Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio - Image 4 of 21Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio - Image 5 of 21Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio - More Images+ 16

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Warehouse, Offices, Renovation
Viterbo, Italy
  • Architects: deltastudio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Simone Bossi
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Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass
© Simone Bossi

Text description provided by the architects. More space! More light! Open, flexible environments. It's time to grow! Benedetta, as in the best stories of craftsmanship and innovation, leaves her garage. The domestic space, which sheltered and inspired her for years, is no longer enough.. Demand is growing. Ideas are multiplying, and with them, collaborators. A new space is needed. A hub of services, logistics, laboratories for both creativity and production, administrative offices, common areas... in short, a headquarters.

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deltastudio
Office

Materials

GlassSteelFabric

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationItaly

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GlassSteelFabricProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsIndustrial ArchitectureWarehouseOfficesRefurbishmentRenovationItaly
Cite: "Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio" 16 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039421/bottega-bruzziches-deltastudio> ISSN 0719-8884

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