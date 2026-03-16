Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio

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Warehouse, Offices, Renovation • Viterbo, Italy Architects: deltastudio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Simone Bossi

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Text description provided by the architects. More space! More light! Open, flexible environments. It's time to grow! Benedetta, as in the best stories of craftsmanship and innovation, leaves her garage. The domestic space, which sheltered and inspired her for years, is no longer enough.. Demand is growing. Ideas are multiplying, and with them, collaborators. A new space is needed. A hub of services, logistics, laboratories for both creativity and production, administrative offices, common areas... in short, a headquarters.