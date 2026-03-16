Bottega Bruzziches Headquarters / deltastudio

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Viterbo, Italy
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Architects: deltastudio
- Area: 1600 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Simone Bossi
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- Category: Warehouse, Offices, Renovation
- Design Team: deltastudio
- City: Viterbo
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. More space! More light! Open, flexible environments. It's time to grow! Benedetta, as in the best stories of craftsmanship and innovation, leaves her garage. The domestic space, which sheltered and inspired her for years, is no longer enough.. Demand is growing. Ideas are multiplying, and with them, collaborators. A new space is needed. A hub of services, logistics, laboratories for both creativity and production, administrative offices, common areas... in short, a headquarters.