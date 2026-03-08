Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Apartment Interiors
  4. Taiwan
  Project E Apartment / longwave studio

Project E Apartment / longwave studio

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Apartment Interiors
Tainan, Taiwan
  • Architects: longwave studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  150
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Lead Architects: Leo Wang, Wei Huang
Project E Apartment / longwave studio - Image 6 of 19
Courtesy of longwave studio

Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies a two-level penthouse where both floors have independent access. By utilizing this dual-entry condition, the design reorganizes the vertical circulation, placing the primary entrance on the upper level and redefining the ritual of returning home while transforming storage into an architectural façade. The TV wall is raised and set back to create an expandable storage zone, where sneakers, skateboards, sports gear, and outdoor clothing are neatly organized. A red semi-circular volume accommodates large camping equipment and is positioned adjacent to the dust-off area, allowing the processes of leaving and returning home to flow seamlessly.

longwave studio
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignResidential InteriorsApartment InteriorsTaiwan
