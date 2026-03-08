Project E Apartment / longwave studio

-
Architects: longwave studio
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Lead Architects: Leo Wang, Wei Huang
- Category: Apartment Interiors
- Lead Team: Leo Wang, Wei Huang
- City: Tainan
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies a two-level penthouse where both floors have independent access. By utilizing this dual-entry condition, the design reorganizes the vertical circulation, placing the primary entrance on the upper level and redefining the ritual of returning home while transforming storage into an architectural façade. The TV wall is raised and set back to create an expandable storage zone, where sneakers, skateboards, sports gear, and outdoor clothing are neatly organized. A red semi-circular volume accommodates large camping equipment and is positioned adjacent to the dust-off area, allowing the processes of leaving and returning home to flow seamlessly.