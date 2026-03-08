Project E Apartment / longwave studio

+ 14

Apartment Interiors • Tainan, Taiwan Architects: longwave studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 150 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Lead Architects: Leo Wang, Wei Huang

Category: Apartment Interiors

Lead Team: Leo Wang, Wei Huang

City: Tainan

Country: Taiwan

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project occupies a two-level penthouse where both floors have independent access. By utilizing this dual-entry condition, the design reorganizes the vertical circulation, placing the primary entrance on the upper level and redefining the ritual of returning home while transforming storage into an architectural façade. The TV wall is raised and set back to create an expandable storage zone, where sneakers, skateboards, sports gear, and outdoor clothing are neatly organized. A red semi-circular volume accommodates large camping equipment and is positioned adjacent to the dust-off area, allowing the processes of leaving and returning home to flow seamlessly.