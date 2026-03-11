Submit a Project Advertise
  Patio House / DADA Partners

Patio House / DADA Partners

Houses
New Delhi, India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
© Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India

Text description provided by the architects. At the onset of the project, the client had a clear request for a modern house with a generous patio for the family to unwind. Set on a 1-acre parcel, the Patio house reinterprets the prairie house typology, with its large overhangs that skim along the horizon, in a tropical setting. The E-shaped floor plan creates two courtyards that merge with the larger lawns as well as the pool, towards the North.

Materials

SteelConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIndia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Patio House / DADA Partners" 11 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039418/patio-house-dada-partners> ISSN 0719-8884

