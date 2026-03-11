Patio House / DADA Partners

+ 14

Category: Houses

Project Manager: Diksha Singh

Junior Architects: Ciby John

Softscape Design: Maansi Saxena

Hardscape Design: Vanshika Bharaj

City: New Delhi

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the onset of the project, the client had a clear request for a modern house with a generous patio for the family to unwind. Set on a 1-acre parcel, the Patio house reinterprets the prairie house typology, with its large overhangs that skim along the horizon, in a tropical setting. The E-shaped floor plan creates two courtyards that merge with the larger lawns as well as the pool, towards the North.