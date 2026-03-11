Patio House / DADA Partners

-
Architects: DADA Partners
- Area: 12000 ft²
- Year: 2022
Photographs:Ranjan Sharma / Lightzone India
Manufacturers: Amit marbles, FCML, Jindal Steel, Modifloat Glass, Regatta exports, Schüco
Lead Architect: Mukul Arora
Text description provided by the architects. At the onset of the project, the client had a clear request for a modern house with a generous patio for the family to unwind. Set on a 1-acre parcel, the Patio house reinterprets the prairie house typology, with its large overhangs that skim along the horizon, in a tropical setting. The E-shaped floor plan creates two courtyards that merge with the larger lawns as well as the pool, towards the North.