World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. India
  Aurva Illam House / Iki Builds

Aurva Illam House / Iki Builds

Aurva Illam House / Iki Builds

  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Telangana, India
  Architects: Iki Builds
  Area: 5660 ft²
  Year: 2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs: Vivek Eadara
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, ALCOGLAZE, Anchor, Ashirvad, Bosch, CASA LIGHTS, GREENPLY, Jaquar, NUVOCOTTA, Yale
  Lead Architects: Vamshidhar Reddy, Mounica Reddy
  • Category: Houses
  Lead Team: Vamshidhar Reddy, Mounica Reddy
  Technical Team: Neha, Tejashree, Rithin
  Engineering & Consulting > Civil: IKI BUILDS EXECUTION WING
  Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: JAGADEESH CONSULTANTS
  Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SVANIK CONSULTANTS
  City: Telangana
  Country: India
Aurva Illam House / Iki Builds
© Vivek Eadara

Text description provided by the architects. Set against the expanding urban edge of Hyderabad, Aurva Illam, a name bridging the Sanskrit Aurva (of the earth) and the Tamil Illam (home), is a residential prototype conceived as a "cascading earth" that unapologetically redefines modern luxury for the Anthropocene. Rejecting the ubiquitous glass-and-marble paradigm, the home proposes a new status symbol: bespoke materiality, thermal autonomy, and zero-air-conditioning living.

Project gallery

Iki Builds
Brick

Projects Built Projects Selected Projects Residential Architecture Houses India

