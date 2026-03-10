Aurva Illam House / Iki Builds

+ 43

Houses • Telangana, India Architects: Iki Builds

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5660 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Vivek Eadara

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Saint-Gobain ALCOGLAZE , Anchor , Ashirvad , Bosch , CASA LIGHTS , GREENPLY , Jaquar , NUVOCOTTA , Yale Manufacturers:

Lead Architects: Vamshidhar Reddy, Mounica Reddy

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Vamshidhar Reddy, Mounica Reddy

Technical Team: Neha, Tejashree, Rithin

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: IKI BUILDS EXECUTION WING

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: JAGADEESH CONSULTANTS

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SVANIK CONSULTANTS

City: Telangana

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set against the expanding urban edge of Hyderabad, Aurva Illam, a name bridging the Sanskrit Aurva (of the earth) and the Tamil Illam (home), is a residential prototype conceived as a "cascading earth" that unapologetically redefines modern luxury for the Anthropocene. Rejecting the ubiquitous glass-and-marble paradigm, the home proposes a new status symbol: bespoke materiality, thermal autonomy, and zero-air-conditioning living.