Aurva Illam House / Iki Builds

-
Architects: Iki Builds
- Area: 5660 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Vivek Eadara
-
Manufacturers: Saint-Gobain, ALCOGLAZE, Anchor, Ashirvad, Bosch, CASA LIGHTS, GREENPLY, Jaquar, NUVOCOTTA, Yale
-
Lead Architects: Vamshidhar Reddy, Mounica Reddy
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: Vamshidhar Reddy, Mounica Reddy
- Technical Team: Neha, Tejashree, Rithin
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: IKI BUILDS EXECUTION WING
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: JAGADEESH CONSULTANTS
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: SVANIK CONSULTANTS
- City: Telangana
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Set against the expanding urban edge of Hyderabad, Aurva Illam, a name bridging the Sanskrit Aurva (of the earth) and the Tamil Illam (home), is a residential prototype conceived as a "cascading earth" that unapologetically redefines modern luxury for the Anthropocene. Rejecting the ubiquitous glass-and-marble paradigm, the home proposes a new status symbol: bespoke materiality, thermal autonomy, and zero-air-conditioning living.