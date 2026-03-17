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Torrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello

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Torrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello - Interior PhotographyTorrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello - Exterior Photography, BrickTorrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello - Interior Photography, GlassTorrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello - Exterior PhotographyTorrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello - More Images+ 34

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
Colombo, Brazil
  • Architects: Luana Barichello, Nommo Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  303
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Hidronox, Olaria 2 Irmãos, Pedras Ouro e Prata, Primeira Linha Móveis, Quéops Mármores e Granitos, Studio Piso, Tijolos Beira-rio, Urban Esquadrias, É iluminação
  • Lead Architects: Anderson Luis de Almeida, Luis Henrique Abagge, Luana Barichello
  • Project Team: Fernanda Camacho, Fernanda Taube Linero, Elaine Moreira, Felipe Guandeline, Julio Cesar Barros da Silva, Giulia Viana, Heloísa Dalberto, Henrique Distéfano, Rafaella Rigo, Jefferson Carollo
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: É Iluminação
  • Engineering & Consulting > Others: Weiss Trento
  • General Construction: Ion Engenharia
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Baraúna Estruturas
  • City: Colombo
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
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Torrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello - Exterior Photography
© João Vitor Sarturi

Text description provided by the architects. The human being, while inhabiting, is a being that dwells. The lived house carries the notion of belonging and reveals the essence of those who reside within it. It is here that relationships are built, dreams are projected, and memories and imaginaries are evoked.

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Cite: "Torrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello" [Casa Torrão / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello] 17 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039399/torrao-house-nommo-arquitetos-plus-luana-barichello> ISSN 0719-8884

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