Torrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello

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Residential Architecture, Houses • Colombo, Brazil Architects: Luana Barichello, Nommo Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 303 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: João Vitor Sarturi

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Hidronox , Olaria 2 Irmãos , Pedras Ouro e Prata , Primeira Linha Móveis , Quéops Mármores e Granitos , Studio Piso , Tijolos Beira-rio , Urban Esquadrias , É iluminação

Lead Architects: Anderson Luis de Almeida, Luis Henrique Abagge, Luana Barichello

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Fernanda Camacho, Fernanda Taube Linero, Elaine Moreira, Felipe Guandeline, Julio Cesar Barros da Silva, Giulia Viana, Heloísa Dalberto, Henrique Distéfano, Rafaella Rigo, Jefferson Carollo

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: É Iluminação

Engineering & Consulting > Others: Weiss Trento

General Construction: Ion Engenharia

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Baraúna Estruturas

City: Colombo

Country: Brazil

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Text description provided by the architects. The human being, while inhabiting, is a being that dwells. The lived house carries the notion of belonging and reveals the essence of those who reside within it. It is here that relationships are built, dreams are projected, and memories and imaginaries are evoked.