Torrão House / Nommo Arquitetos + Luana Barichello

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Colombo, Brazil
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Architects: Luana Barichello, Nommo Arquitetos
- Area: 303 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:João Vitor Sarturi
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Manufacturers: Hidronox, Olaria 2 Irmãos, Pedras Ouro e Prata, Primeira Linha Móveis, Quéops Mármores e Granitos, Studio Piso, Tijolos Beira-rio, Urban Esquadrias, É iluminação
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Lead Architects: Anderson Luis de Almeida, Luis Henrique Abagge, Luana Barichello
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- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Fernanda Camacho, Fernanda Taube Linero, Elaine Moreira, Felipe Guandeline, Julio Cesar Barros da Silva, Giulia Viana, Heloísa Dalberto, Henrique Distéfano, Rafaella Rigo, Jefferson Carollo
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: É Iluminação
- Engineering & Consulting > Others: Weiss Trento
- General Construction: Ion Engenharia
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Baraúna Estruturas
- City: Colombo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. The human being, while inhabiting, is a being that dwells. The lived house carries the notion of belonging and reveals the essence of those who reside within it. It is here that relationships are built, dreams are projected, and memories and imaginaries are evoked.