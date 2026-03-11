HVM Maya / Perkins&Will

•
Campo Grande, Brazil
-
Architects: Perkins&Will
- Area: 18000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Pedro Mascaro
-
Manufacturers: Arkos
-
Lead Architect: Douglas Tolaine
- Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments
- Coordination: Douglas Tolaine, Fernando Vidal, Lara Kaiser, Adriana Barbosa, Fatima Oliveira
- Project Team: Gabriel Freitas, Fernando Afonso, Adriano Alves, André Mathias, Erika Dernovsek, Alice Uemoto, Bruna Bernardes, Daniel Bouer, Letícia Ferolla, Rubens Kenji, Lucas Matheus, Isabela Belini
- General Construction: HVM Incorporadora
- City: Campo Grande
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. In an era where luxury architecture often succumbs to globalized repetition, the new development by Perkins&Will São Paulo in Campo Grande (MS) emerges as a turning point.