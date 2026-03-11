HVM Maya / Perkins&Will

+ 33

Residential Architecture, Apartments • Campo Grande, Brazil Architects: Perkins&Will

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 18000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Mascaro

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arkos

Lead Architect: Douglas Tolaine

Category: Residential Architecture, Apartments

Coordination: Douglas Tolaine, Fernando Vidal, Lara Kaiser, Adriana Barbosa, Fatima Oliveira

Project Team: Gabriel Freitas, Fernando Afonso, Adriano Alves, André Mathias, Erika Dernovsek, Alice Uemoto, Bruna Bernardes, Daniel Bouer, Letícia Ferolla, Rubens Kenji, Lucas Matheus, Isabela Belini

General Construction: HVM Incorporadora

City: Campo Grande

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In an era where luxury architecture often succumbs to globalized repetition, the new development by Perkins&Will São Paulo in Campo Grande (MS) emerges as a turning point.