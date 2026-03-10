Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N

-
Architects: Studio RE+N
- Area: 85 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Kejia Mei
-
Lead Architects: Yuting Zhang, Pu Zhang
- Category: Installations & Structures
- Design Team: Jianwu Han, Meng Zhang
- Clients: Xinxing Town Government, Songyang County, Zhejiang Province
- Engineering: Lihui Feng (Structural)
- Consultants: Xiangdi Ji (Design & Construction Coordination)
- Collaborators: Hangzhou Baiguyuan Construction Co., Ltd. & Zhejiang Huafang Construction Co., Ltd.
- City: Lishui
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Tea terraces cascade toward the horizon, threaded with drifting mist — the Floating Pavilion sits at the summit of a terraced tea mountain in Songyang County, Zhejiang Province, China, some five hundred meters above sea level. A slender white form hovers above the fields on minimal supports, as if a thin wing had just been lifted by the wind. "Floating" describes both a structural condition — a thin roof suspended above the ground — and a quality of time in this place, where mist drifts, light shifts, and one pauses briefly on the mountain, as in a fleeting moment of respite.