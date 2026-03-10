Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N

+ 24

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Jianwu Han, Meng Zhang

Clients: Xinxing Town Government, Songyang County, Zhejiang Province

Engineering: Lihui Feng (Structural)

Consultants: Xiangdi Ji (Design & Construction Coordination)

Collaborators: Hangzhou Baiguyuan Construction Co., Ltd. & Zhejiang Huafang Construction Co., Ltd.

City: Lishui

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Tea terraces cascade toward the horizon, threaded with drifting mist — the Floating Pavilion sits at the summit of a terraced tea mountain in Songyang County, Zhejiang Province, China, some five hundred meters above sea level. A slender white form hovers above the fields on minimal supports, as if a thin wing had just been lifted by the wind. "Floating" describes both a structural condition — a thin roof suspended above the ground — and a quality of time in this place, where mist drifts, light shifts, and one pauses briefly on the mountain, as in a fleeting moment of respite.