Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Installations & Structures
  4. China
  5. Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N

Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N

Save

Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N - Image 2 of 29Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N - Image 3 of 29Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N - Image 4 of 29Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N - Image 5 of 29Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Lishui, China
  • Architects: Studio RE+N
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  85
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Kejia Mei
  • Lead Architects: Yuting Zhang, Pu Zhang
  • Design Team: Jianwu Han, Meng Zhang
  • Clients: Xinxing Town Government, Songyang County, Zhejiang Province
  • Engineering: Lihui Feng (Structural)
  • Consultants: Xiangdi Ji (Design & Construction Coordination)
  • Collaborators: Hangzhou Baiguyuan Construction Co., Ltd. & Zhejiang Huafang Construction Co., Ltd.
  • City: Lishui
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N - Image 2 of 29
© Kejia Mei

Text description provided by the architects. Tea terraces cascade toward the horizon, threaded with drifting mist  —  the Floating Pavilion sits at the summit of a terraced tea mountain in Songyang County, Zhejiang Province, China, some five hundred meters above sea level. A slender white form hovers above the fields on minimal supports, as if a thin wing had just been lifted by the wind. "Floating" describes both a structural condition  —  a thin roof suspended above the ground  —  and a quality of time in this place, where mist drifts, light shifts, and one pauses briefly on the mountain, as in a fleeting moment of respite.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Studio RE+N
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInstallations & StructuresLandscape ArchitectureChina
Cite: "Floating Pavilion / Studio RE+N" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039383/floating-pavilion-studio-re-plus-n> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags