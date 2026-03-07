RICHAUS / Vari Architects

+ 37

Text description provided by the architects. Nested within the layered folds of this mountain city, RICHAUS inserts itself as a contemporary geometric volume engaged in a dialogue with nature, embedded into the vast, complex terrain of Southwest China. Throughout the design process, Vari Architects persistently explored how to create an interlaced condition between architecture and nature, and among people—essentially, a relationship and an interface—within the context of urban regeneration. Through a new architectural order, we aimed to reinvest significance into an overlooked office building within the urban fabric, transforming it into a public cultural hub that connects culture, community, industry, and commerce—thereby pointing toward a more open, abundant, and continuously evolving community center.