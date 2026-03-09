Nancy Social Housing / ABC Studio

+ 10

Category: Social Housing

Client: OMH Grand Nancy

Team: ABC Studio architectes, BET Trigo

City: Maxéville

Country: France

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. In Maxéville, next door to the eastern French city of Nancy, ABC delivers 20 social housing units for seniors on the Haut-du-Lièvre plateau, known for Zehrfuss's once-longest-in-Europe housing block and its panoramic tower, now entering its final winter as Lorraine's tallest.