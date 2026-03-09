Submit a Project Advertise
Nancy Social Housing / ABC Studio

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing
Maxéville, France
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Client: OMH Grand Nancy
  • Team: ABC Studio architectes, BET Trigo
  • City: Maxéville
  • Country: France
Nancy Social Housing / ABC Studio - Exterior Photography
© Cyrille Lallement

Text description provided by the architects. In Maxéville, next door to the eastern French city of Nancy, ABC delivers 20 social housing units for seniors on the Haut-du-Lièvre plateau, known for Zehrfuss's once-longest-in-Europe housing block and its panoramic tower, now entering its final winter as Lorraine's tallest.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingFrance

Cite: "Nancy Social Housing / ABC Studio" 09 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039365/nancy-social-housing-abc-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags