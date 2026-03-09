Nancy Social Housing / ABC Studio

•
Maxéville, France
-
Architects: ABC Studio
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Cyrille Lallement, ABC Studio
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Social Housing
- Client: OMH Grand Nancy
- Team: ABC Studio architectes, BET Trigo
- City: Maxéville
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. In Maxéville, next door to the eastern French city of Nancy, ABC delivers 20 social housing units for seniors on the Haut-du-Lièvre plateau, known for Zehrfuss's once-longest-in-Europe housing block and its panoramic tower, now entering its final winter as Lorraine's tallest.