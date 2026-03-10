Submit a Project Advertise
Rochas Floridas Guest House / WaCa Design + Julia Kosciuk

Rochas Floridas Guest House / WaCa Design + Julia Kosciuk - Image 2 of 24

  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Governador Celso Ramos, Brazil
  • Architects: Julia Kosciuk, WaCa Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  224
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Pedro Kok
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ardosia do Vale Comercio de Pedras Ltda, GM Muros de Pedras Eireli, Mazal Industria de Esquadrias de Madeira Ltda, Thiesen Carretas Nauticas Eireli, Vegetalis
  • Lead Architects: Walter Cain, Julia Kosciuk
  • Project Management: Engenho Projetos e Construções Ltda
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Steimbach Construcoes
  • City: Governador Celso Ramos
  • Country: Brazil
Rochas Floridas Guest House / WaCa Design + Julia Kosciuk - Image 2 of 24
© Pedro Kok

Text description provided by the architects. WaCa Design's Rocha Floridas Guest House core concept relies on pragmatic constructivism and pure spatial geometry—adding and subtracting volumes from a central two-story cube. Located on Brazil's southern coast facing Calheiros Beach, the project is one of the four buildings in the Rocha Floridas compound, committing to sustainability by prioritizing Low Embodied Carbon (LEC) materials.

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Rochas Floridas Guest House / WaCa Design + Julia Kosciuk" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039338/rochas-floridas-guest-house-waca-design-plus-julia-kosciuk> ISSN 0719-8884

