Rochas Floridas Guest House / WaCa Design + Julia Kosciuk

•
Governador Celso Ramos, Brazil
-
Architects: Julia Kosciuk, WaCa Design
- Area: 224 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Pedro Kok
-
Manufacturers: Ardosia do Vale Comercio de Pedras Ltda, GM Muros de Pedras Eireli, Mazal Industria de Esquadrias de Madeira Ltda, Thiesen Carretas Nauticas Eireli, Vegetalis
-
Lead Architects: Walter Cain, Julia Kosciuk
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Management: Engenho Projetos e Construções Ltda
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Steimbach Construcoes
- City: Governador Celso Ramos
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. WaCa Design's Rocha Floridas Guest House core concept relies on pragmatic constructivism and pure spatial geometry—adding and subtracting volumes from a central two-story cube. Located on Brazil's southern coast facing Calheiros Beach, the project is one of the four buildings in the Rocha Floridas compound, committing to sustainability by prioritizing Low Embodied Carbon (LEC) materials.