Rochas Floridas Guest House / WaCa Design + Julia Kosciuk

+ 19

Residential Architecture, Houses • Governador Celso Ramos, Brazil Architects: Julia Kosciuk, WaCa Design

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 224 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Pedro Kok

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ardosia do Vale Comercio de Pedras Ltda , GM Muros de Pedras Eireli , Mazal Industria de Esquadrias de Madeira Ltda , Thiesen Carretas Nauticas Eireli , Vegetalis

Lead Architects: Walter Cain, Julia Kosciuk

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Management: Engenho Projetos e Construções Ltda

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Steimbach Construcoes

City: Governador Celso Ramos

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. WaCa Design's Rocha Floridas Guest House core concept relies on pragmatic constructivism and pure spatial geometry—adding and subtracting volumes from a central two-story cube. Located on Brazil's southern coast facing Calheiros Beach, the project is one of the four buildings in the Rocha Floridas compound, committing to sustainability by prioritizing Low Embodied Carbon (LEC) materials.