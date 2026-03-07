Care Villa / FELT architecture & design

+ 15

Category: Healthcare Architecture

Lead Team: Judith De Pau

Office Lead Architects: Karel Verstraeten, Jasper Stevens

Design Team: FELT architecture & design

Client: vzw Emmaüs

Consultants: Robuust

City: Merksplas

Country: Belgium

Text description provided by the architects. An existing villa forms the starting point for the transformation into a care home for people with mental health challenges. Stripped down to its bare structure, the house loses its roof and finishes, revealing the simple logic of parallel walls. This structure becomes the framework for a new plan, where a generous corridor connects a sequence of independent studios.