World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Healthcare Architecture
  Belgium
  Care Villa / FELT architecture & design

Care Villa / FELT architecture & design

Care Villa / FELT architecture & design - Exterior PhotographyCare Villa / FELT architecture & design - Exterior PhotographyCare Villa / FELT architecture & design - Interior Photography, WoodCare Villa / FELT architecture & design - Exterior PhotographyCare Villa / FELT architecture & design - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Healthcare Architecture
Merksplas, Belgium
  • Lead Team: Judith De Pau
  • Office Lead Architects: Karel Verstraeten, Jasper Stevens
  • Design Team: FELT architecture & design
  • Client: vzw Emmaüs
  • Consultants: Robuust
  • City: Merksplas
  • Country: Belgium
Care Villa / FELT architecture & design - Exterior Photography
© Olmo Peeters

Text description provided by the architects. An existing villa forms the starting point for the transformation into a care home for people with mental health challenges. Stripped down to its bare structure, the house loses its roof and finishes, revealing the simple logic of parallel walls. This structure becomes the framework for a new plan, where a generous corridor connects a sequence of independent studios.

Cite: "Care Villa / FELT architecture & design" 07 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039328/care-villa-felt-architecture-and-design> ISSN 0719-8884

