Care Villa / FELT architecture & design

Merksplas, Belgium
Architects: FELT architecture & design
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Olmo Peeters
- Category: Healthcare Architecture
- Lead Team: Judith De Pau
- Office Lead Architects: Karel Verstraeten, Jasper Stevens
- Design Team: FELT architecture & design
- Client: vzw Emmaüs
- Consultants: Robuust
- City: Merksplas
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. An existing villa forms the starting point for the transformation into a care home for people with mental health challenges. Stripped down to its bare structure, the house loses its roof and finishes, revealing the simple logic of parallel walls. This structure becomes the framework for a new plan, where a generous corridor connects a sequence of independent studios.