MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura

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Architects: Triplex Arquitetura
- Area: 900 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Dândara Nunes Bettini
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Manufacturers: Bontempo, Di Mármore, Marcenaria Pimentel, Marupá, Ulimax
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Lead Architect: Cristiano Terrone
- Category: Residential Architecture, Houses
- Project Team: Gustavo Henrique Rodrigues, João de Aquino Rocha Neto
- Landscape Architecture: Flávia Tiraboschi
- Interior Design: Marina Linhares
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio 220V
- General Construction: LAR Construtora
- City: São Paulo
- Country: Brazil
Text description provided by the architects. Set in a wooded area, Casa MKN was designed with the premise of preserving the existing large trees, guiding the layout and configuration of the volumes so that the architecture respects the original landscaping of the lot. The project is based on the principle of maximizing the preservation of vegetation and establishing a direct relationship between the construction and nature. As a result, the house is structured in two main levels and a rooftop, distributed in a horizontal volume characterized by straight lines, continuous planes, and wide eaves that reinforce the contemporary reading of the residence.