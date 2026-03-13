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MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura

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MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura - Image 2 of 19MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura - Image 3 of 19MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Garden, Patio, CourtyardMKN House / Triplex Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, GardenMKN House / Triplex Arquitetura - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Triplex Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  900
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Dândara Nunes Bettini
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bontempo, Di Mármore, Marcenaria Pimentel, Marupá, Ulimax
  • Lead Architect: Cristiano Terrone
  • Project Team: Gustavo Henrique Rodrigues, João de Aquino Rocha Neto
  • Landscape Architecture: Flávia Tiraboschi
  • Interior Design: Marina Linhares
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio 220V
  • General Construction: LAR Construtora
  • City: São Paulo
  • Country: Brazil
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MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura - Image 2 of 19
© Dândara Nunes Bettini

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a wooded area, Casa MKN was designed with the premise of preserving the existing large trees, guiding the layout and configuration of the volumes so that the architecture respects the original landscaping of the lot. The project is based on the principle of maximizing the preservation of vegetation and establishing a direct relationship between the construction and nature. As a result, the house is structured in two main levels and a rooftop, distributed in a horizontal volume characterized by straight lines, continuous planes, and wide eaves that reinforce the contemporary reading of the residence.

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Cite: "MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura" [Casa MKN / Triplex Arquitetura] 13 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039327/mkn-house-triplex-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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