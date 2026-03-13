MKN House / Triplex Arquitetura

+ 14

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Project Team: Gustavo Henrique Rodrigues, João de Aquino Rocha Neto

Landscape Architecture: Flávia Tiraboschi

Interior Design: Marina Linhares

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Studio 220V

General Construction: LAR Construtora

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Set in a wooded area, Casa MKN was designed with the premise of preserving the existing large trees, guiding the layout and configuration of the volumes so that the architecture respects the original landscaping of the lot. The project is based on the principle of maximizing the preservation of vegetation and establishing a direct relationship between the construction and nature. As a result, the house is structured in two main levels and a rooftop, distributed in a horizontal volume characterized by straight lines, continuous planes, and wide eaves that reinforce the contemporary reading of the residence.