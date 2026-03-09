Submit a Project Advertise
  Tamanás House / Ateliê Amanhã

Tamanás House / Ateliê Amanhã

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Residential Architecture, Houses
São Paulo, Brazil
  • Architects: Ateliê Amanhã
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  490
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Camila Alba
Tamanás House / Ateliê Amanhã - Interior Photography, Wood
© Camila Alba

Text description provided by the architects. The relationship with the existing landscape and the uneven topography were the main determinants in the design of Casa Tamanás. Situated on a sloped lot with several existing fruit trees, the fundamental strategy of the project consisted of operating through precise cuts in the built volume. More than simple openings, these interventions function as frames that enhance the view of the landscape, framing scenes that vary between the tree canopies and the gardens at ground level, establishing a visual continuity that integrates the architecture with its immediate surroundings.

About this office
Ateliê Amanhã
Residential Architecture, Houses, Brazil
Cite: "Tamanás House / Ateliê Amanhã" [Casa Tamanás / Ateliê Amanhã] 09 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039325/tamanas-house-atelie-amanha> ISSN 0719-8884

