Tamanás House / Ateliê Amanhã

Category: Residential Architecture, Houses

Coordination: Luiza Tripoli

Landscape Architecture: Trevo Trevi

City: São Paulo

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The relationship with the existing landscape and the uneven topography were the main determinants in the design of Casa Tamanás. Situated on a sloped lot with several existing fruit trees, the fundamental strategy of the project consisted of operating through precise cuts in the built volume. More than simple openings, these interventions function as frames that enhance the view of the landscape, framing scenes that vary between the tree canopies and the gardens at ground level, establishing a visual continuity that integrates the architecture with its immediate surroundings.