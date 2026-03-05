La Montse and Manel's House / OBO Estudi

-
Architects: OBO Estudi
- Area: 112 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Andres Flajszer
-
Manufacturers: Cerámicas Arcís
-
Lead Architects: Oriol Troyano, Bernat Sancho / Òscar Farrés
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on a plot close to the urban center of Sant Esteve de Palautordera, near the Montseny Natural Park. Despite being in a privileged environment, the urban conditions of the area allow for little separation between homes, and the developers request a single-story construction.