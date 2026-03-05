La Montse and Manel's House / OBO Estudi

+ 17

Houses • Sant Esteve de Palautordera, Spain Architects: OBO Estudi

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 112 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2023

Photographs Photographs: Andres Flajszer

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Cerámicas Arcís

Lead Architects: Oriol Troyano, Bernat Sancho / Òscar Farrés

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The building is located on a plot close to the urban center of Sant Esteve de Palautordera, near the Montseny Natural Park. Despite being in a privileged environment, the urban conditions of the area allow for little separation between homes, and the developers request a single-story construction.