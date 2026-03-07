Submit a Project Advertise
Landforms Office / Billboards

Offices
Bengaluru, India
  Architects: Billboards
  Area: 2500 ft²
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Phosart Studio
  Lead Architects: Arun Prabhu N G, Vincy Victor
Landforms Office / Billboards - Interior Photography, Dining room, Wood, Table, Chair, Lighting, Sofa
© Phosart Studio

Landforms is conceived as more than a conventional real estate office. It operates as a three-dimensional manifesto for the company's philosophy, where land, structure, and habitation are explored through built form. Housing workspaces, master planning displays, and model homes under one roof, the project translates the scale of territory into an architectural experience.

Billboards
