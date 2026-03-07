Landforms Office / Billboards

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: Billboards
- Area: 2500 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Phosart Studio
Lead Architects: Arun Prabhu N G, Vincy Victor
Landforms is conceived as more than a conventional real estate office. It operates as a three-dimensional manifesto for the company's philosophy, where land, structure, and habitation are explored through built form. Housing workspaces, master planning displays, and model homes under one roof, the project translates the scale of territory into an architectural experience.