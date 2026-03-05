Submit a Project Advertise
  5. Tropical Shift House / O2 Design Atelier + Choo Poo Liang Architect

Tropical Shift House / O2 Design Atelier + Choo Poo Liang Architect

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Selangor, Malaysia
Tropical Shift House / O2 Design Atelier + Choo Poo Liang Architect - Exterior Photography, Courtyard
© Pixelaw

Text description provided by the architects. On the end of a cul-de-sac, two abutting lots are joined as a paired strata. The client, a naturalist by temperament and practice, refused the usual total capture of land and opted to hold one of the parcel as a private garden. On the adjacent plot, a disciplined mass of fair-faced concrete is lifted and aligned into a private residence for a family of five. The project begins as a double articulation: a block that codes and orders, and an adjoining ground that remains open to drift, an interstratum between built form and the site's wider continuities.

About this office
O2 Design Atelier
Office
Choo Poo Liang Architect
Office

Cite: "Tropical Shift House / O2 Design Atelier + Choo Poo Liang Architect" 05 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039318/tropical-shift-house-o2-design-atelier-plus-choo-poo-liang-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

