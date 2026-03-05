Tropical Shift House / O2 Design Atelier + Choo Poo Liang Architect

-
Architects: Choo Poo Liang Architect, O2 Design Atelier
- Area: 9038 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Pixelaw
-
Lead Architects: Edric Choo Poo Liang
-
-
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. On the end of a cul-de-sac, two abutting lots are joined as a paired strata. The client, a naturalist by temperament and practice, refused the usual total capture of land and opted to hold one of the parcel as a private garden. On the adjacent plot, a disciplined mass of fair-faced concrete is lifted and aligned into a private residence for a family of five. The project begins as a double articulation: a block that codes and orders, and an adjoining ground that remains open to drift, an interstratum between built form and the site's wider continuities.