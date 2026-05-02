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Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects

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Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects - Interior Photography, LightingPlaza Mahou / External Reference Architects - Interior Photography, LightingPlaza Mahou / External Reference Architects - Image 4 of 27Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects - Interior Photography, Dining roomPlaza Mahou / External Reference Architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Bar
Madrid, Spain
  • Architects: External Reference Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:German Saiz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Econocom, Ferrán Collado, Foneria Ripollesa, La Máquina , Miki Beumala, Nanoquantic, Nexo Acer, Oxido studio
  • Lead Architect: Carmelo Zappulla
  • Category: Bar
  • Lead Team: Francesco Sacconi
  • Design Team: Gianmarco Daniele, Ilaria Rampazzo, Giulio Montefoschi, Adrian Ionut Patrascu, Agustina Raskin
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ansón y Bonet
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rehabitar
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Edgar Domínguez, Josè Mulet
  • City: Madrid
  • Country: Spain
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Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects - Image 4 of 27
© German Saiz

Text description provided by the architects. External Reference, led by Carmelo Zappulla, unveils its collaboration with Mahou San Miguel creating 'Plaza Mahou', the first and only brewery- branded space in Spain to produce beer inside a sports stadium. Located right in the emblematic Santiago Bernabéu stadium with exclusive direct views of the Real Madrid pitch, this space of over 1,000 m2, including the restaurant and terrace, is expected to receive around 400,000 visits per year.

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Cite: "Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects" 02 May 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039315/plaza-mahou-external-reference-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

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