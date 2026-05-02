Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects

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Bar • Madrid, Spain Architects: External Reference Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 1100 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: German Saiz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Econocom , Ferrán Collado , Foneria Ripollesa , La Máquina , Miki Beumala , Nanoquantic , Nexo Acer , Oxido studio

Lead Architect: Carmelo Zappulla

Category: Bar

Lead Team: Francesco Sacconi

Design Team: Gianmarco Daniele, Ilaria Rampazzo, Giulio Montefoschi, Adrian Ionut Patrascu, Agustina Raskin

Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ansón y Bonet

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rehabitar

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Edgar Domínguez, Josè Mulet

City: Madrid

Country: Spain

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Text description provided by the architects. External Reference, led by Carmelo Zappulla, unveils its collaboration with Mahou San Miguel creating 'Plaza Mahou', the first and only brewery- branded space in Spain to produce beer inside a sports stadium. Located right in the emblematic Santiago Bernabéu stadium with exclusive direct views of the Real Madrid pitch, this space of over 1,000 m2, including the restaurant and terrace, is expected to receive around 400,000 visits per year.