Plaza Mahou / External Reference Architects

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Architects: External Reference Architects
- Area: 1100 m²
- Year: 2024
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Photographs:German Saiz
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Manufacturers: Econocom, Ferrán Collado, Foneria Ripollesa, La Máquina , Miki Beumala, Nanoquantic, Nexo Acer, Oxido studio
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Lead Architect: Carmelo Zappulla
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- Category: Bar
- Lead Team: Francesco Sacconi
- Design Team: Gianmarco Daniele, Ilaria Rampazzo, Giulio Montefoschi, Adrian Ionut Patrascu, Agustina Raskin
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Ansón y Bonet
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Rehabitar
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Edgar Domínguez, Josè Mulet
- City: Madrid
- Country: Spain
Text description provided by the architects. External Reference, led by Carmelo Zappulla, unveils its collaboration with Mahou San Miguel creating 'Plaza Mahou', the first and only brewery- branded space in Spain to produce beer inside a sports stadium. Located right in the emblematic Santiago Bernabéu stadium with exclusive direct views of the Real Madrid pitch, this space of over 1,000 m2, including the restaurant and terrace, is expected to receive around 400,000 visits per year.