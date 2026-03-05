63 Housing Units for the Bastide-Niel Urban Development / Olgga Architects

•
Bordeaux, France
-
Architects: Olgga Architects
- Area: 4348 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Stephane Aboudaram | WE ARE CONTENTS
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Atelier Cambium, Olgga Architects
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Khephren Ingénierie
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: NEC
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: ABM
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: C3
- Project Management: B2iX
- Urban Planning: MVRDV
- Landscape Architecture: A+R Paysages
- City: Bordeaux
- Country: France
Text description provided by the architects. The Garonne River divides Bordeaux's urban fabric in two, and its right bank has lagged somewhat in terms of its development. With the Bastide-Niel urban development, the city of Bordeaux is aiming to bring the two banks closer together by creating new centers and increasing the density of these spaces.