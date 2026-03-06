Hotel Myeongdong Station / Yong Ju Lee Architecture

•
Seoul, South Korea
-
Architects: Yong Ju Lee Architecture
- Area: 215 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Bae Jihun
-
Lead Architects: Yong Ju Lee
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Hotels
- Design Team: Dohoon Kim, Dajeong Son
- City: Seoul
- Country: South Korea
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the dense urban core of Seoul, Hotel Myeongdong Station takes the internal program itself, rather than the external context, as the starting point of its form-making. The spatial density and functional integration of the micro-accommodation units determine the overall configuration and formal principle of the building. This strategy establishes an autonomous architectural language, independent from the site or surrounding conditions.