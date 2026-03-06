Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Thailand
  5. Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects

Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects

Save

Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects - Exterior PhotographyBaan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood, BalconyBaan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects - Image 4 of 33Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects - Image 5 of 33Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects - More Images+ 28

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Chiang Rai, Thailand
  • Architects: BodinChapa Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  650
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  L-Thai, watsadu niyom
  • Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
  • Category: Houses
  • General Contractor: Blackbean Construction
  • City: Chiang Rai
  • Country: Thailand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects - Image 10 of 33
Courtesy of BodinChapa Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Baan SudSaenSuk is a private residence located in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province, an area distinguished by its rich artistic heritage, vernacular architecture, urban landscape, and historic significance as an important ancient city of the Lanna Kingdom. These layered qualities make Chiang Saen one of the places that most clearly reflect Lanna identity. The design concept of the house emerges from an interpretation of this local context, translating it into both material selection and architectural language that resonate with contemporary ways of living.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
BodinChapa Architects
Office

Material

Wood

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand

Materials and Tags

WoodProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesThailand
Cite: "Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects" 06 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039307/baan-sudsaensuk-bodinchapa-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags