Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects

-
Architects: BodinChapa Architects
- Area: 650 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: L-Thai, watsadu niyom
-
Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue
Text description provided by the architects. Baan SudSaenSuk is a private residence located in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province, an area distinguished by its rich artistic heritage, vernacular architecture, urban landscape, and historic significance as an important ancient city of the Lanna Kingdom. These layered qualities make Chiang Saen one of the places that most clearly reflect Lanna identity. The design concept of the house emerges from an interpretation of this local context, translating it into both material selection and architectural language that resonate with contemporary ways of living.