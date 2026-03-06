Baan SudSaenSuk / BodinChapa Architects

+ 28

Houses • Chiang Rai, Thailand Architects: BodinChapa Architects

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 650 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: L-Thai , watsadu niyom

Lead Architects: Phitchapa Lothong, Bodin Mueanglue

Category: Houses

General Contractor: Blackbean Construction

City: Chiang Rai

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Baan SudSaenSuk is a private residence located in Chiang Saen District, Chiang Rai Province, an area distinguished by its rich artistic heritage, vernacular architecture, urban landscape, and historic significance as an important ancient city of the Lanna Kingdom. These layered qualities make Chiang Saen one of the places that most clearly reflect Lanna identity. The design concept of the house emerges from an interpretation of this local context, translating it into both material selection and architectural language that resonate with contemporary ways of living.