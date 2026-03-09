Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates

-
Architects: Tanghua Architects & Associates
- Area: 4167 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:MMCM
-
Lead Architects: Tang Hua
- Category: Museums & Exhibit
- Project Lead: Yu Wenbo
- Design Team: Zhao Yuli, Liu Huawei
- Technical Team: Wang Tianhao
- Co Designed By: CCDI International (Shenzhen) Design Consultants Co., Ltd.
- Client: Sichuan Hejin High-speed Railway New Urbanization Investment
- City: Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum is located in the center of Xichang High-speed Railway New Town Area in the Anning River Valley of Xichang City, with the overall layout of "17 Museum + 5 areas", divided into "Public Welfare Museum Project" and "Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Project" are two major parts. The total planning site of the project is about 1200 mu, with a total construction area of 265,000 square meters and a total investment of about 7 billion. The project is planned and designed by the expert team led by Fan Jianchuan, the director of Jianchuan Museum.