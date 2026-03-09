Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates

+ 35

Category: Museums & Exhibit

Project Lead: Yu Wenbo

Design Team: Zhao Yuli, Liu Huawei

Technical Team: Wang Tianhao

Co Designed By: CCDI International (Shenzhen) Design Consultants Co., Ltd.

Client: Sichuan Hejin High-speed Railway New Urbanization Investment

City: Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum is located in the center of Xichang High-speed Railway New Town Area in the Anning River Valley of Xichang City, with the overall layout of "17 Museum + 5 areas", divided into "Public Welfare Museum Project" and "Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Project" are two major parts. The total planning site of the project is about 1200 mu, with a total construction area of 265,000 square meters and a total investment of about 7 billion. The project is planned and designed by the expert team led by Fan Jianchuan, the director of Jianchuan Museum.