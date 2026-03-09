Submit a Project Advertise
Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates - Exterior PhotographyXichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates - Exterior PhotographyXichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates - Image 4 of 40Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates - Image 5 of 40Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates - More Images+ 35

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Museums & Exhibit
Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture, China
  • Project Lead: Yu Wenbo
  • Design Team: Zhao Yuli, Liu Huawei
  • Technical Team: Wang Tianhao
  • Co Designed By: CCDI International (Shenzhen) Design Consultants Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Sichuan Hejin High-speed Railway New Urbanization Investment
  • City: Liangshan Yi Autonomous Prefecture
  • Country: China
Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Complex - Documentary Film Museum / Tanghua Architects & Associates - Image 18 of 40
© MMCM

Text description provided by the architects. Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum is located in the center of Xichang High-speed Railway New Town Area in the Anning River Valley of Xichang City, with the overall layout of "17 Museum + 5 areas", divided into "Public Welfare Museum Project" and "Xichang Jianchuan Film Museum Project" are two major parts. The total planning site of the project is about 1200 mu, with a total construction area of 265,000 square meters and a total investment of about 7 billion. The project is planned and designed by the expert team led by Fan Jianchuan, the director of Jianchuan Museum.

Tanghua Architects & Associates
想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© MMCM

西昌建川电影博物馆聚落·纪录片陈列馆 / 汤桦建筑设计事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

