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PETÉN / REIMS 502

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PETÉN / REIMS 502 - Exterior PhotographyPETÉN / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, Dining room, ChairPETÉN / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, Kitchen, BalconyPETÉN / REIMS 502 - Interior Photography, ChairPETÉN / REIMS 502 - More Images+ 29

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
Ciudad de México, Mexico
  • Architects: REIMS 502
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1200
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ariadna Polo
  • Lead Architect: Eduardo Reims
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PETÉN / REIMS 502 - Image 6 of 34
© Ariadna Polo

Text description provided by the architects. In Mexico City, buildings from the 1950s in the Vértiz-Narvarte neighborhood displayed a modern architectural style characterized by clean lines, bold geometry, and minimalist façades. Within this context, in 1956 a multifamily residential building for working-class residents was constructed, designed by architect and civil engineer Enrique Hernández Camarena.

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ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMexico

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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingApartmentsRefurbishmentAdaptive reuseMexico
Cite: "PETÉN / REIMS 502" 04 Apr 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039290/peten-reims-502> ISSN 0719-8884

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