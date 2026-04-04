PETÉN / REIMS 502

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Ciudad de México, Mexico
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Architects: REIMS 502
- Area: 1200 m²
- Year: 2023
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Photographs:Ariadna Polo
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Lead Architect: Eduardo Reims
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- Category: Apartments, Adaptive Reuse
- Team: Andrea Maldonado, Hugo Gómez, Juan Pablo Guerra, Gerardo Fosado, Sebastián Mercado
- Site Surface: 600 m2
- City: Ciudad de México
- Country: Mexico
Text description provided by the architects. In Mexico City, buildings from the 1950s in the Vértiz-Narvarte neighborhood displayed a modern architectural style characterized by clean lines, bold geometry, and minimalist façades. Within this context, in 1956 a multifamily residential building for working-class residents was constructed, designed by architect and civil engineer Enrique Hernández Camarena.