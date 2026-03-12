Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos

+ 21

Text description provided by the architects. Buildings associated with death, conceived or inspired by funerary rituals and practices, have given rise throughout history to some of architecture's most significant achievements. The desire to preserve memory has always inspired the design of funerary spaces that explore territories of ambiguity: between earth and sky; light and matter; the telluric and the ethereal; the present and the timeless. In their materials, textures, scales, and forms, these buildings resist the passage of time and assert themselves as timeless constructions.