Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Religious Architecture
  4. Portugal
  5. Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos

Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos

Save

Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos - Image 2 of 26Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos - Exterior PhotographyFamily Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos - Image 4 of 26Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos - Image 5 of 26Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Religious Architecture, Crypts & Mausoleums
Coimbra, Portugal
  • Architects: Comoco Arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  15
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Frederico Martinho
  • Lead Architects: Luís Miguel Correia, Nelson Mota e Susana Constantino
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos - Image 2 of 26
© Frederico Martinho

Text description provided by the architects. Buildings associated with death, conceived or inspired by funerary rituals and practices, have given rise throughout history to some of architecture's most significant achievements. The desire to preserve memory has always inspired the design of funerary spaces that explore territories of ambiguity: between earth and sky; light and matter; the telluric and the ethereal; the present and the timeless. In their materials, textures, scales, and forms, these buildings resist the passage of time and assert themselves as timeless constructions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Comoco Arquitectos
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsReligious ArchitectureBurialCrypts & MausoleumsPortugal
Cite: "Family Tomb in Coimbra / Comoco Arquitectos" 12 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039287/family-tomb-in-coimbra-comoco-arquitectos> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags