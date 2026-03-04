Hillside Residence / Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects

+ 13

Text description provided by the architects. The 2400 sf Hillside House sits comfortably on a forested slope strewn with enormous boulders. The owners entrusted us with their dream of a comfortable home for an active family of five. At our first meeting, one of the owners shared a sketch of a u-shaped floor plan that literally hugged the largest, most prominent boulder. Although practicalities intervened, embracing the boulder was the seed of the design and we kept it in mind as the project developed.