World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. United States
  • Curated by Hana Abdel
Residential Architecture, Houses
Mazama, United States
  • Architects: Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2400 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andrew Pogue
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Kebony, Heath Tile, Sierra Pacific Windows, Taylor Metal
  • Lead Architects: Margo Peterson-Aspholm
Hillside Residence / Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Beam
© Andrew Pogue

Text description provided by the architects. The 2400 sf Hillside House sits comfortably on a forested slope strewn with enormous boulders. The owners entrusted us with their dream of a comfortable home for an active family of five. At our first meeting, one of the owners shared a sketch of a u-shaped floor plan that literally hugged the largest, most prominent boulder. Although practicalities intervened, embracing the boulder was the seed of the design and we kept it in mind as the project developed.

Prentiss + Balance + Wickline Architects
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesUnited States
