House A / L2C Arquitetura

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Architects: L2C Arquitetura
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2025
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Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
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Manufacturers: Arte Atual, Cortizo, EMME COZINHAS, Lino Barbosa, Saved LDA, W2007
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Lead Architect: Luís Cunha
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- Category: Houses
- Collaborator: Rui Forte
- Builder: Predisposta LDA
- Inspection: L2C Arquitetura
- Engineering: Márcia Cunha
- Landscape Design: L2C Arquitetura
- Lighting Design: L2C Arquitetura
- Acoustics: M2N
- Hydraulics: M2N
- Thermal Engineering: M2N
- Visual Identity: L2C Arquitetura
- Illustrations: L2C Arquitetura
- Interior Design: L2C Arquitetura
- City: Braga
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Barros plot of land does not yield easily. It is a score of inclinations, an irregular map that defies gravity. To the east, the strength of the stone wall raises the gaze; to the west, the streets draw the boundary. An urban void that clamored for infill, a blank canvas awaiting a gesture.