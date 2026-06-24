House A / L2C Arquitetura

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Houses • Braga, Portugal Architects: L2C Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 550 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Ivo Tavares Studio

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Arte Atual , Cortizo , EMME COZINHAS , Lino Barbosa , Saved LDA , W2007

Lead Architect: Luís Cunha

Category: Houses

Collaborator: Rui Forte

Builder: Predisposta LDA

Inspection: L2C Arquitetura

Engineering: Márcia Cunha

Landscape Design: L2C Arquitetura

Lighting Design: L2C Arquitetura

Acoustics: M2N

Hydraulics: M2N

Thermal Engineering: M2N

Visual Identity: L2C Arquitetura

Illustrations: L2C Arquitetura

Interior Design: L2C Arquitetura

City: Braga

Country: Portugal

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Text description provided by the architects. The Barros plot of land does not yield easily. It is a score of inclinations, an irregular map that defies gravity. To the east, the strength of the stone wall raises the gaze; to the west, the streets draw the boundary. An urban void that clamored for infill, a blank canvas awaiting a gesture.