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House A / L2C Arquitetura

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House A / L2C Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyHouse A / L2C Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Wood, Table, ChairHouse A / L2C Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyHouse A / L2C Arquitetura - Image 5 of 38House A / L2C Arquitetura - More Images+ 33

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Braga, Portugal
  • Architects: L2C Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivo Tavares Studio
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Arte Atual, Cortizo, EMME COZINHAS, Lino Barbosa, Saved LDA, W2007
  • Lead Architect: Luís Cunha
  • Category: Houses
  • Collaborator: Rui Forte
  • Builder: Predisposta LDA
  • Inspection: L2C Arquitetura
  • Engineering: Márcia Cunha
  • Landscape Design: L2C Arquitetura
  • Lighting Design: L2C Arquitetura
  • Acoustics: M2N
  • Hydraulics: M2N
  • Thermal Engineering: M2N
  • Visual Identity: L2C Arquitetura
  • Illustrations: L2C Arquitetura
  • Interior Design: L2C Arquitetura
  • City: Braga
  • Country: Portugal
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House A / L2C Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Concrete, Balcony
© Ivo Tavares Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The Barros plot of land does not yield easily. It is a score of inclinations, an irregular map that defies gravity. To the east, the strength of the stone wall raises the gaze; to the west, the streets draw the boundary. An urban void that clamored for infill, a blank canvas awaiting a gesture.

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L2C Arquitetura
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ConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesPortugal
Cite: "House A / L2C Arquitetura" [Casa A / L2C Arquitetura] 24 Jun 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039261/casa-a-l2c-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

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