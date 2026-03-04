Unscripted Pavilion / Abin Design Studio

+ 23

Category: Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Other Structures

Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Pratishi Parekh, Pratyay Ghosh, Pratyusha Purakayastha, Vishalaakhi Chakravarty, Tanmay Saha

On Site Team: Jibendra Basak

Patrons: JSW Group

Furniture Design: Hands&Minds

City: Mumbai

Country: India

Text description provided by the architects. Mumbai is a city of simultaneities. Its urban fabric is dense and restless— a patchwork continually fractured by moments of porosity. Narrow alleys suddenly unfold into courtyards, and fleeting intimacies emerge between strangers in crowded trains. Rhythms of chaos and solitude overlap seamlessly to create an everyday theatre of resilience.