Unscripted Pavilion / Abin Design Studio

Architects: Abin Design Studio
- Area: 72 m²
- Year: 2026
Photographs:Manan Surti Photography
Lead Architects: Abin Chaudhuri
- Category: Installations & Structures, Pavilion, Other Structures
- Design Team: Abin Chaudhuri, Pratishi Parekh, Pratyay Ghosh, Pratyusha Purakayastha, Vishalaakhi Chakravarty, Tanmay Saha
- On Site Team: Jibendra Basak
- Patrons: JSW Group
- Furniture Design: Hands&Minds
- City: Mumbai
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. Mumbai is a city of simultaneities. Its urban fabric is dense and restless— a patchwork continually fractured by moments of porosity. Narrow alleys suddenly unfold into courtyards, and fleeting intimacies emerge between strangers in crowded trains. Rhythms of chaos and solitude overlap seamlessly to create an everyday theatre of resilience.