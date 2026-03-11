Submit a Project Advertise
The Embellished, the Transient, and the Critical Installation / Alsar Atelier

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Temporary Installations
Chicago, United States
The Embellished, the Transient, and the Critical Installation / Alsar Atelier - Image 2 of 21
© Alejandro Saldarriaga

Text description provided by the architects. In the first months of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic evolved from a localized infectious disease into a chronic global emergency. The bizarre took over human existence, and everyday life was transported into a state of magical realism. In One Hundred Years of Solitude, Colombian author Gabriel García Márquez describes how the town of Macondo was subject to strange phenomena, such as the overnight proliferation of rabbits that paved public spaces with small animals, or the sudden fall of leaves carpeting the streets in green within hours. During the pandemic, these strange phenomena were not far from human reality: animals reclaimed urban spaces during mandatory quarantines, and streets transformed into vibrant communal areas filled with greenery and public life in a short period of time.

Project gallery

Alsar Atelier
