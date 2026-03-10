Tam House / Ivan Bravo Architects

+ 24

Category: Houses, Extension

Design Team: Juan Oyarzún

City: El Arrayan

Country: Chile

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tam is one more iteration in a sequence of rewritings. It is a comprehensive renovation of a house already expanded and altered on two prior occasions. Somewhere between new construction and palimpsest, the project takes fragments of original layouts and extends them into new spatial continuities, intertwining them with axes from later interventions.