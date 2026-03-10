Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Chile
  5. Tam House / Ivan Bravo Architects

Tam House / Ivan Bravo Architects

Save

Tam House / Ivan Bravo Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, ShelvingTam House / Ivan Bravo Architects - Exterior Photography, WoodTam House / Ivan Bravo Architects - Interior Photography, Wood, Chair, BeamTam House / Ivan Bravo Architects - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Lighting, Countertop, ChairTam House / Ivan Bravo Architects - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses, Extension
El Arrayan, Chile
  • Architects: Ivan Bravo Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  174
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ivan Bravo Architects
  • Lead Architects: Ivan Bravo, Martín Rojas Ortiz (associate architect)
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Tam House / Ivan Bravo Architects - Exterior Photography, Wood
© Ivan Bravo Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Tam is one more iteration in a sequence of rewritings. It is a comprehensive renovation of a house already expanded and altered on two prior occasions. Somewhere between new construction and palimpsest, the project takes fragments of original layouts and extends them into new spatial continuities, intertwining them with axes from later interventions.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Ivan Bravo Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesRefurbishmentExtensionChile
Cite: "Tam House / Ivan Bravo Architects" 10 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039221/tam-house-ivan-bravo-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags