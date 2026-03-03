TOTTEI Green Hill / Tomohiro Hata Architect and Associates

+ 16

Text description provided by the architects. Kobe is a city where the sea and mountains are close together, with its urban area spreading across the slopes at the base of the mountains. In the Sannomiya area, the current city center, the most important urban axis connecting the sea to the mountains is Flower Road, running north-south from Shin-Kobe Station to the port. The Second Pier, the site of this project, is located at its tip. Kobe Port prospered as a mooring facility for conventional cargo ships, but it has now completed its urban role.