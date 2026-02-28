Submit a Project Advertise
Pertamina MotoGP Experience Gallery / AT-LARS

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Gallery
Pujut, Indonesia
  • Architects: AT-LARS
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  1400
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Muhamad Putera Wicaksana, Fernanda Fattahalim
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alderon, Daeji, Daikin, LUXEN LED Lighting, Sucoot, Twinlite
  • Lead Architects: Stephanie Larassati
  • Category: Gallery
  • Lead Team: Stephanie Larassati
  • Design Team: Raihan HJP, Angelika
  • Technical Team: Muhammad Iqbal
  • General Contractor: Diles Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sucoot Co., LTD
  • Interior Design: this/PLAY
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: Studio Woork
  • Project Management: Idelaju
  • City: Pujut
  • Country: Indonesia
Pertamina MotoGP Experience Gallery / AT-LARS - Exterior Photography, Steel
© Muhamad Putera Wicaksana

Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2024 as a strategic addition to the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, the Pertamina MotoGP Experience Gallery introduces a pavilion typology that blends a speed-inspired design and modular construction, creating a structure that connects with the spirit of the circuit.

Cite: "Pertamina MotoGP Experience Gallery / AT-LARS" 28 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039189/pertamina-motogp-experience-gallery-at-lars> ISSN 0719-8884

