Pertamina MotoGP Experience Gallery / AT-LARS

-
Architects: AT-LARS
- Area: 1400 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Muhamad Putera Wicaksana, Fernanda Fattahalim
-
Manufacturers: Alderon, Daeji, Daikin, LUXEN LED Lighting, Sucoot, Twinlite
-
Lead Architects: Stephanie Larassati
- Category: Gallery
- Lead Team: Stephanie Larassati
- Design Team: Raihan HJP, Angelika
- Technical Team: Muhammad Iqbal
- General Contractor: Diles Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Sucoot Co., LTD
- Interior Design: this/PLAY
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: Studio Woork
- Project Management: Idelaju
- City: Pujut
- Country: Indonesia
Text description provided by the architects. Completed in 2024 as a strategic addition to the Pertamina Mandalika International Circuit, the Pertamina MotoGP Experience Gallery introduces a pavilion typology that blends a speed-inspired design and modular construction, creating a structure that connects with the spirit of the circuit.