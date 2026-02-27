Submit a Project Advertise
Villa 1028 / Kanisavaran Office

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Houses
Mazandaran, Iran
  • Architects: Kanisavaran Office
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  350
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Deed Studio
  • Lead Architects: Mohammad Kanisavaran
  • Category: Houses
  • Lead Team: Mohammad Kanisavaran
  • Design Team: Golnessa Mottahed, Fatemeh Ahmadieh, Nastaran Nasri, Atefeh Parandeh
  • Technical Team: Farshid Abbas Panah, Masoomeh Samadi
  • City: Mazandaran
  • Country: Iran
Villa 1028 / Kanisavaran Office
Deed Studio

Text description provided by the architects. The building started its growth from the central core, which was a meeting place for common living between nature, building, and people. This construction never caused nature and building to create a border for each other; only the borders in the east and west were created, not to separate from nature but to stay in nature, the borders dictated by the climate.

Kanisavaran Office
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesIran
Cite: "Villa 1028 / Kanisavaran Office" 27 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039150/villa-1028-kanisavaran-architectural-group> ISSN 0719-8884

