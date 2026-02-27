Villa 1028 / Kanisavaran Office

-
Architects: Kanisavaran Office
- Area: 350 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Deed Studio
Lead Architects: Mohammad Kanisavaran
Text description provided by the architects. The building started its growth from the central core, which was a meeting place for common living between nature, building, and people. This construction never caused nature and building to create a border for each other; only the borders in the east and west were created, not to separate from nature but to stay in nature, the borders dictated by the climate.