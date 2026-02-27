Villa 1028 / Kanisavaran Office

+ 23

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Mohammad Kanisavaran

Design Team: Golnessa Mottahed, Fatemeh Ahmadieh, Nastaran Nasri, Atefeh Parandeh

Technical Team: Farshid Abbas Panah, Masoomeh Samadi

City: Mazandaran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. The building started its growth from the central core, which was a meeting place for common living between nature, building, and people. This construction never caused nature and building to create a border for each other; only the borders in the east and west were created, not to separate from nature but to stay in nature, the borders dictated by the climate.