Shahrzad Villa / Kanisavaran Office

-
Architects: Kanisavaran Office
- Area: 470 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh
-
Manufacturers: FAD, Knauf
-
Lead Architects: Mohammad Kanisavaran
Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the plains of Seyedabad, Damavand, this villa redefines the relationship between architecture and natural light, transforming it from a mere utility into the central protagonist of the living experience. The design orchestrates a daily performance where light, shadow, and form interact to mark the rhythm of time, offering a sanctuary of vibrant tranquility.