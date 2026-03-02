Shahrzad Villa / Kanisavaran Office

+ 16

Houses • Tehran, Iran Architects: Kanisavaran Office

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 470 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Mohammad Hassan Ettefagh

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: FAD , Knauf

Lead Architects: Mohammad Kanisavaran

Category: Houses

Lead Team: Mohammad Kanisavaran

Design Team: Golnessa Mottahed, Fatemeh Ahmadieh, Atefeh Parandeh, Nastaran Nasri

Technical Team: Banafsheh Saghari

City: Tehran

Country: Iran

Text description provided by the architects. Nestled within the plains of Seyedabad, Damavand, this villa redefines the relationship between architecture and natural light, transforming it from a mere utility into the central protagonist of the living experience. The design orchestrates a daily performance where light, shadow, and form interact to mark the rhythm of time, offering a sanctuary of vibrant tranquility.