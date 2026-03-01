Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices Interiors
  4. Malaysia
  5. ELIT Office / DualSpace Studio

ELIT Office / DualSpace Studio

Save

ELIT Office / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Wood, Lighting, ChairELIT Office / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassELIT Office / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Chair, Table, Lighting, GlassELIT Office / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Living Room, SofaELIT Office / DualSpace Studio - More Images+ 27

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Offices Interiors
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
  • Architects: DualSpace Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  19000 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:TWJPTO
  • Lead Architects: YongWei Lew, Eliz Wong
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
ELIT Office / DualSpace Studio - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Chair, Table, Lighting, Glass
© TWJPTO

Text description provided by the architects. The entity, with each zone expressing its function while remaining visually connected through recurring wood details and rhythmic patterns. One of the primary challenges was balancing flexibility with clarity of spatial identity. The space needed to accommodate a wide range of functions — from focused work and meetings to large-scale gatherings and events — without becoming visually fragmented or programmatically confusing.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
DualSpace Studio
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsInterior DesignOffices InteriorsMalaysia
Cite: "ELIT Office / DualSpace Studio" 01 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039145/elit-dualspace-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags