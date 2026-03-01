ELIT Office / DualSpace Studio

+ 27

Offices Interiors • Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Architects: DualSpace Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 19000 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: TWJPTO

Lead Architects: YongWei Lew, Eliz Wong

Category: Offices Interiors

City: Kuala Lumpur

Country: Malaysia

Text description provided by the architects. The entity, with each zone expressing its function while remaining visually connected through recurring wood details and rhythmic patterns. One of the primary challenges was balancing flexibility with clarity of spatial identity. The space needed to accommodate a wide range of functions — from focused work and meetings to large-scale gatherings and events — without becoming visually fragmented or programmatically confusing.