Fragrance of Earth House / Neelesh Chopda Architecture LLP

+ 14

Category: Houses

Design Team: Darshan Jana

Interior Design: Haus And Hues Studio

City: Betul

Country: India

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Fragrance of Earth is a 1,800 sq. ft. bungalow gently elevated on a natural mound within a 12-acre mango orchard, surrounded by an abundance of fruit-bearing trees. Conceived as an extension of the landscape rather than an imposition upon it, the home emerges with quiet restraint, allowing architecture and nature to exist in continuity. Its name reflects the project's guiding ethos — a tactile relationship with the land, expressed through natural textures, locally sourced materials, and a design language shaped by earth, climate, and context.