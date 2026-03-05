Ortiz House / Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura

-
Architects: Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura
- Area: 560 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Manufacturers: Core, Dpot, Etel, Brunno Meireles, Micasa, Protect System, Rlementhum
-
Lead Architects: Brunno Meireles, André Pavan, Guilherme Delgado
Text description provided by the architects. Ortiz House unfolds beneath the generous canopy of a leafy São Paulo neighborhood near Parque Ibirapuera. Designed to accommodate a family that values expansive, integrated spaces filled with natural light, this 560 m² residence was commissioned from Brazilian firm Meireles + Pavan Arquitetura.