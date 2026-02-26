Maison Aubé / YH2 Architecture

+ 26

Text description provided by the architects. Built in 1811 on the banks of the Rivière des Mille Îles, the Aubé house is a patriot's home nestled in the heart of a vast garden, a remnant of former farmland. Inhabited by the same family for generations, this site has become, over time, the stage for a multigenerational architectural and human story. Faced with evolving uses and the accumulation of ad hoc interventions, the owners wished to restore the heritage home to its original coherence and strength, while also increasing its capacity.