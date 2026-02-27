Yuanfeng Road Fire Station / genarchitects

+ 34

Category: Fire Station

Project Lead: Zhang Yiling, Xue Jun, Song Chongfang

Project Team: Qiu Shenglu, Wang Shiyu, Chen Xi, Qian Jia, Yu Chenye, Pang Yinlei, Zhang Jiaxinm Li Hanzhi

Mep Design: Liang Ming, Pan Shen, Wan Huajun, Liu Jianping

Metal Façade: Lysaght

Membrane Structure: Serge Ferrari, Shanghai Maibo Tensioned Membrane Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.

Local Design Institute: Suzhou Zhonghai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Client: Yushan Town People’s Government, Kunshan

City: Suzhou

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the suburban edge of Kunshan High-Tech Zone, within an area planned as an industrial park. When we first visited, the area was still largely vacant land. A small canal along the western edge connects to the Wusong River a short distance to the south; downstream it becomes Suzhou Creek, which flows through Shanghai and joins the Huangpu River at the Bund.