World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Fire Station
  China
  Yuanfeng Road Fire Station / genarchitects

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Fire Station
Suzhou, China
  • Category: Fire Station
  • Project Lead: Zhang Yiling, Xue Jun, Song Chongfang
  • Project Team: Qiu Shenglu, Wang Shiyu, Chen Xi, Qian Jia, Yu Chenye, Pang Yinlei, Zhang Jiaxinm Li Hanzhi
  • Mep Design: Liang Ming, Pan Shen, Wan Huajun, Liu Jianping
  • Metal Façade: Lysaght
  • Membrane Structure: Serge Ferrari, Shanghai Maibo Tensioned Membrane Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Local Design Institute: Suzhou Zhonghai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Client: Yushan Town People’s Government, Kunshan
  • City: Suzhou
  • Country: China
Yuanfeng Road Fire Station / genarchitects - Exterior Photography
© Hao Chen

Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the suburban edge of Kunshan High-Tech Zone, within an area planned as an industrial park. When we first visited, the area was still largely vacant land. A small canal along the western edge connects to the Wusong River a short distance to the south; downstream it becomes Suzhou Creek, which flows through Shanghai and joins the Huangpu River at the Bund.

genarchitects
SteelConcrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureSecurityFire stationChina

Cite: "Yuanfeng Road Fire Station / genarchitects" 27 Feb 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039117/yuanfeng-road-fire-station-genarchitects> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Hao Chen

昆山元丰路消防站 / 亘建筑事务所

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

Top #Tags