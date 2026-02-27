Yuanfeng Road Fire Station / genarchitects

•
Suzhou, China
-
Architects: genarchitects
- Area: 3216 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Hao Chen
-
Lead Architects: Fan Beilei, Kong Rui, Xue Zhe
-
Structural Engineering: Hezuo Structural Architecture Research Institute, Zhang Zhun, Hu Xiaojie, Cai Yanming
-
-
- Category: Fire Station
- Project Lead: Zhang Yiling, Xue Jun, Song Chongfang
- Project Team: Qiu Shenglu, Wang Shiyu, Chen Xi, Qian Jia, Yu Chenye, Pang Yinlei, Zhang Jiaxinm Li Hanzhi
- Mep Design: Liang Ming, Pan Shen, Wan Huajun, Liu Jianping
- Metal Façade: Lysaght
- Membrane Structure: Serge Ferrari, Shanghai Maibo Tensioned Membrane Engineering Technology Co., Ltd.
- Local Design Institute: Suzhou Zhonghai Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
- Client: Yushan Town People’s Government, Kunshan
- City: Suzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. The site is located on the suburban edge of Kunshan High-Tech Zone, within an area planned as an industrial park. When we first visited, the area was still largely vacant land. A small canal along the western edge connects to the Wusong River a short distance to the south; downstream it becomes Suzhou Creek, which flows through Shanghai and joins the Huangpu River at the Bund.