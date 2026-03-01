Aerotim Hangar / +kouple

+ 25

Interior Design • Ukraine Architects: +kouple

Area: 400 m²

Year: 2025

Photographs: Andriy Bezuglov

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: +kouple , +kouple , Propro

Text description provided by the architects. Impossible to describe Aerotim in one sentence. It is a team of unique athletes and creatives led by Timur Fatkullin. This collective is exceptionally skilled in aerobatics, freestyle motocross, and skydiving. Their true spirit of exploration has brought numerous awards and achievements, including Champions of the $1 Million GoPro Challenge (2020 and 2023), GoPro Awards recipients, and World Intermediate Aerobatics Champions (2019). Versatile in his projects, Timur Fatkullin navigates an intense schedule between launching a men's jewellery collaboration with designer Valeriia Guzema and producing Aerotim's first full-length film "Full Force", telling the story of the Ukrainian Army Aviation. When Timur reached out with the idea of developing a hangar — a proper maintenance space for all SPORT aircraft and a meeting point for his crew — we accepted without hesitation. For a number of reasons, it proved to be one of the most interesting and demanding construction projects we have ever executed.