Under The Pink Roof / Caret Studio Associato

Borgo San Lorenzo, Italy
Architects: Caret Studio Associato
- Area: 20000 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
Manufacturers: AERMEC, Gasbeton, LV Linee Vita, Nav System, Tec-Mar, Tuscania, Vibrobloc, Viessmann
- Category: Public Architecture
- Design Team: Francesco Cobucci, Giulio Biagioni, Roberto Canu, Lorenzo Bacci, Studio Venturucci , Frea Studio , Luca Trabalzini, Luigi Paoli, Slim Studio, Luigi Gamberi, Andrea Bonanni
- Landscape Architecture: Frea Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio Venturucci
- City: Borgo San Lorenzo
- Country: Italy
Text description provided by the architects. The new Foro Boario in Borgo San Lorenzo restores identity and a sense of belonging through collective architecture. The project for the Foro Boario in Borgo San Lorenzo revitalizes a marginal area, restoring to it a shared identity. A large rose–terracotta canopy becomes a symbol of gathering and an urban landmark, expressing an architecture that speaks the community's language.