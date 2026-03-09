Under The Pink Roof / Caret Studio Associato

+ 9

Public Architecture • Borgo San Lorenzo, Italy Architects: Caret Studio Associato

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 20000 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lorenzo Zandri

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: AERMEC , Gasbeton , LV Linee Vita , Nav System , Tec-Mar , Tuscania , Vibrobloc , Viessmann

Category: Public Architecture

Design Team: Francesco Cobucci, Giulio Biagioni, Roberto Canu, Lorenzo Bacci, Studio Venturucci , Frea Studio , Luca Trabalzini, Luigi Paoli, Slim Studio, Luigi Gamberi, Andrea Bonanni

Landscape Architecture: Frea Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio Venturucci

City: Borgo San Lorenzo

Country: Italy

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The new Foro Boario in Borgo San Lorenzo restores identity and a sense of belonging through collective architecture. The project for the Foro Boario in Borgo San Lorenzo revitalizes a marginal area, restoring to it a shared identity. A large rose–terracotta canopy becomes a symbol of gathering and an urban landmark, expressing an architecture that speaks the community's language.