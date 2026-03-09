Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Public Architecture
Borgo San Lorenzo, Italy
  • Architects: Caret Studio Associato
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  20000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lorenzo Zandri
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AERMEC, Gasbeton, LV Linee Vita, Nav System, Tec-Mar, Tuscania, Vibrobloc, Viessmann
  • Design Team: Francesco Cobucci, Giulio Biagioni, Roberto Canu, Lorenzo Bacci, Studio Venturucci , Frea Studio , Luca Trabalzini, Luigi Paoli, Slim Studio, Luigi Gamberi, Andrea Bonanni
  • Landscape Architecture: Frea Studio
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Studio Venturucci
  • City: Borgo San Lorenzo
  • Country: Italy
Under The Pink Roof / Caret Studio Associato - Image 2 of 14
© Lorenzo Zandri

Text description provided by the architects. The new Foro Boario in Borgo San Lorenzo restores identity and a sense of belonging through collective architecture. The project for the Foro Boario in Borgo San Lorenzo revitalizes a marginal area, restoring to it a shared identity. A large rose–terracotta canopy becomes a symbol of gathering and an urban landmark, expressing an architecture that speaks the community's language.

Cite: "Under The Pink Roof / Caret Studio Associato" 09 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039095/under-the-pink-roof-caret-studio-associato> ISSN 0719-8884

