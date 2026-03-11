The Aubusson Tapestry Museum Extension / Projectiles

-
Architects: Projectiles
- Area: 1800 m²
- Year: 2026
-
Photographs:Sylvain Jouve
- Design Team: Projectiles
- Landscape Architecture: Base
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Batiserf
- Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Louis Choulet
- Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: BMF
- Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Orfea acoustic
- City: Aubusson
- Country: France
The power of the site - The Aubusson Tapestry Museum is situated in an exceptional context shaped by a rich history and a powerful natural environment. The Creuse capital of tapestry has been marked by its history since the royal manufactory of the 14th century. Its landscape is characterized by a granite base carved by the Creuse and the Beauze rivers, flanked by two wooded hillsides. This entire valley-town is dotted with historic monuments that form the northern panorama of the museum garden, with at its center the Clock Tower, a remnant of the protective wall that once surrounded Aubusson.