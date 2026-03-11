The Aubusson Tapestry Museum Extension / Projectiles

+ 24

Museum, Extension • Aubusson, France Architects: Projectiles

Area: 1800 m²

Year: 2026

Photographs Photographs: Sylvain Jouve

Category: Museum, Extension

Design Team: Projectiles

Landscape Architecture: Base

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Batiserf

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Louis Choulet

Engineering & Consulting > Quantity Surveying: BMF

Engineering & Consulting > Acoustic: Orfea acoustic

City: Aubusson

Country: France

The power of the site - The Aubusson Tapestry Museum is situated in an exceptional context shaped by a rich history and a powerful natural environment. The Creuse capital of tapestry has been marked by its history since the royal manufactory of the 14th century. Its landscape is characterized by a granite base carved by the Creuse and the Beauze rivers, flanked by two wooded hillsides. This entire valley-town is dotted with historic monuments that form the northern panorama of the museum garden, with at its center the Clock Tower, a remnant of the protective wall that once surrounded Aubusson.