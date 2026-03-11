Submit a Project Advertise
The Aubusson Tapestry Museum Extension / Projectiles

Aubusson, France
The Aubusson Tapestry Museum Extension / Projectiles - Image 3 of 29
© Sylvain Jouve

The power of the site - The Aubusson Tapestry Museum is situated in an exceptional context shaped by a rich history and a powerful natural environment. The Creuse capital of tapestry has been marked by its history since the royal manufactory of the 14th century. Its landscape is characterized by a granite base carved by the Creuse and the Beauze rivers, flanked by two wooded hillsides. This entire valley-town is dotted with historic monuments that form the northern panorama of the museum garden, with at its center the Clock Tower, a remnant of the protective wall that once surrounded Aubusson.

