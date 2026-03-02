Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio

•
Hermanus, South Africa
-
Architects: Abon Studio
- Area: 680 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Greg Cox
-
Manufacturers: Gassner, Go Green, Oggie Flooring
- Category: Houses
- Lead Team: James Mitchell
- Design Team: Abon Studio
- Structural Engineers: Thys van Rooyen Consulting
- City: Hermanus
- Country: South Africa
Text description provided by the architects. Perched along the rugged coastline of Hermanus, Coastal Dwelling is conceived as an architecture anchored in geology and horizon. Set on a slender 15 x 40 meter site framed by mountain backdrop and southern ocean views, the project responds directly to its elemental context.