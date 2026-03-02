Submit a Project Advertise
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. South Africa
  5. Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio

Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio

Save

Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio - Image 2 of 20Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio - Image 3 of 20Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio - Image 4 of 20Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio - Image 5 of 20Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio - More Images+ 15

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Hermanus, South Africa
  • Architects: Abon Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  680
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Greg Cox
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Gassner, Go Green, Oggie Flooring
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio - Image 2 of 20
© Greg Cox

Text description provided by the architects. Perched along the rugged coastline of Hermanus, Coastal Dwelling is conceived as an architecture anchored in geology and horizon. Set on a slender 15 x 40 meter site framed by mountain backdrop and southern ocean views, the project responds directly to its elemental context.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Abon Studio
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesSouth Africa
Cite: "Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio" 02 Mar 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1039091/coastal-dwelling-abon-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags