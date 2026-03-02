Coastal Dwelling / Abon Studio

+ 15

Houses • Hermanus, South Africa Architects: Abon Studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 680 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Greg Cox

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Gassner , Go Green , Oggie Flooring

Text description provided by the architects. Perched along the rugged coastline of Hermanus, Coastal Dwelling is conceived as an architecture anchored in geology and horizon. Set on a slender 15 x 40 meter site framed by mountain backdrop and southern ocean views, the project responds directly to its elemental context.