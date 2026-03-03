Submit a Project Advertise
  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses, Refurbishment
Rochefort, Switzerland
  • Architects: Noue Studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  100
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Willem Pab
Family Villa / Noue Studio - Exterior Photography
© Willem Pab

Text description provided by the architects. It proposes a measured and respectful interior intervention within the 1983 building, aiming to clarify the spatial organization and improve the fluidity of use; thus, the kitchen and the bedroom are swapped. From the entrance, an opening guides the eye and gradually reveals a perspective of the volumes within the living space.

About this office
Noue Studio
Office

Material

Concrete

