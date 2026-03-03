Family Villa / Noue Studio

+ 8

Category: Houses, Refurbishment

Design Team: Noue Studio

City: Rochefort

Country: Switzerland

Text description provided by the architects. It proposes a measured and respectful interior intervention within the 1983 building, aiming to clarify the spatial organization and improve the fluidity of use; thus, the kitchen and the bedroom are swapped. From the entrance, an opening guides the eye and gradually reveals a perspective of the volumes within the living space.