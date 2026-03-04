Hospital of the Smart Health Care City / Michel Rémon & Associés

+ 13

Category: Hospital

Lead Team Michel Rémon & Associés: Alexis Peyer, Michel Rémon

Lead Team Archimath: Amine Kabbaj

Landscape Architecture: POA

Engineering & Consulting > Other: ARJITEC, ARTELIA, JESA

General Contractor: BYMARO

City: Ben Guerir

Country: Morocco

Text description provided by the architects. In 2009, under the vision of His Majesty King Mohammed VI and as part of the great development projects of the UM6P Group, the Mohammed VI Green City was set in motion. From its first breath, it aspired to become more than a place: a world-class academic pole, a living ecosystem of knowledge, where learning, innovation, and an exemplary ecological lifestyle would grow side by side. Rooted in its territory yet reaching far beyond it, the city was imagined at once as local and national, intimate and ambitious.